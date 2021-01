The Mississippi State Flag is official. Governor Reeve signed the bill to ratify the new flag yesterday. The “In God We Trust Flag” was adopted by the legislature on January 6th after being voted in by 73% approval during the November 3rd election. The flag is already flying in different parts of Mississippi including our region. It is only the third Mississippi Flag in the history of the state and replaces the confederate emblem flag which had been a symbol since 1894.

