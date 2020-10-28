The Neshoba County Sample Official Election Ballot Is Here

The sample official election ballot for Neshoba County is here. And there are just 6 days until the election. Every day and every vote counts. In addition to national, state, and local elections this year, there are three additional measures on the Mississippi ballot. Initiative and Alternative Measure 65 and 65A, the medical marijuana decision. There is Concurrent Resolution no 47 which is the statewide elected official majority vote decision. And then there is house bill 1796, the Flag Referendum, the new state flag. Yes or no, like it or not, you get to decide.

To view the complete ballot, click here.