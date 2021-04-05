The Philadelphia Primary Election is Tomorrow

The Philadelphia local primary election day is tomorrow. The runoff is April 27th. General Election Day is June 8th. Below is a list of qualifying candidates including the Mayor’s and alderman race. Voting locations have been provided to us by Philadelphia City Hall. See below

Mayor) Mayor James Young (D), Randy Gill (D) Cassie Henson Hickman (D) Robin Allen (R) Leo Renaldo (R)

Ward 1) Justin Lewis Clearman (R)

Ward 2) Jim Fulton (R) Manfold Washington (D)

Ward 3) Darryl Young (D), James Tatum (D), Wright Griffis (R)

Ward 4) Rudolph Tatum (D), Ajatha Nichols (D), Ruthie Nash (D) Shaun Seals (I) Shanayah Rochelle Carter D)

Alderman at Large – Leroy Clemons (D), James Carson Waltman (R),

Voting Precincts are as follows –

Ward 1 – Northside Park

Ward 2 – Baptist Center

Ward 3 – Depot

Ward 4 – Westside Community Center