The Picking 35 map is here

Picking 35, central Mississippi’s 60-mile long yard sale, is this coming weekend but the map is already here.

The map includes the list of all participating yard sales and locations covering territory on Highway 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove.

The event is this Saturday, April 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information call The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231, Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321, or the Kosciusko Attala-Partnership at 662-289-2981.

A downloadable version of the map can be found HERE.