The Picking 35 Treasure Map is Here

Picking 35 is this coming weekend, and the treasure map for the 60 mile yard sale is already here. The map includes the list of all participating yard sales and locations covering territory on Highway 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove. The event is this Saturday, April 3rd, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information call The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231, Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321, or the Kosciusko Attalla Partnership at 662-289-2981. See official treasure map below.