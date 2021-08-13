The Puppy Dog Scam Report

Another Day, another Scam, and this time it has to do with puppy dogs. There were recent reports in our area of people listing puppies for sale on Craig’s List, requesting the money in advance, and then giving a local home address as the pick up location. The problem is the location was a vacant house, and the dog didn’t exist. The BBB reminds us never to transfer money in advance before seeing and signing off on services, merchandise, or in this case, the pups. When in doubt check it out, and report it to local law enforcement.