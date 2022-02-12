The Rebel Recap – What’s up next for the Lady Rebel after heartbreak in the North 5A Championship (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – With the Lady Rebels falling to Pillow in the championship game of 5A North State Championship game, what’s next for Coach Amanda Hatch and the squad? As Phillip Palmertree explains in the audio below, the Rebels will come in as the #2 seed in the south awaiting to see how the brackets and match ups will fall in place, either tonight or tomorrow morning.

The Rebels were lead by Miriam Prince with 27, who missed some crucial free throws as the game went on was responsible for the go ahead basket before the Mustangs outscored them to win 57-49.

The 5A State Championship tournament will begin next week and be sure to catch all the action on either Cruisin 98.3 or Kicks 96.7 FM. Be sure to check for updates and information right here.

Boswell Media Sport’s Phillip Palmertree previews what’s next for the Lady Rebels