Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council Launches The Red Ribbon Campaign

The Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council has launched The Red Ribbon Campaign. The council is asking all residents and businesses to post red ribbons which represent unity and symbolize the lives that have been lost in our city due to Covid-19. Spokesperson Sherry Leflore said “we want everyone to know that we are praying with you and remembering all those who are fighting and have fought the good fight. Red ribbons are being placed on mailboxes, trees, doors, porches, and yards across our nation. It is our prayer that we all can come together during these most difficult times to pray for one another.” For more information call 601-267-8322