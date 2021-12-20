The results are in! What do men/women REALLY want for Christmas?

We asked and you answered! What do you REALLY want for Christmas?
It seems that women want a nice luggage set! That’s the winner of the women’s poll with 45% of the vote.
Men said they want hunting or fishing gear for Christmas. That won the men’s poll with a whopping 72% of the vote!
So guys and gals, if you’re stumped on what to get someone, here’s what they may really want. Check out the poll results below.
Alright ladies..what do you REALLY want for Christmas? Vote below! We don"t have what you really want listed? Leave a comment!
What do women REALLY want for Christmas?
Shopping Trip
13%
Nice Perfume
1%
Mini Vacation
18%
Gift Certificate for a massage
1%
Gift Certificate for a manicure/pedicure
1%
Nice Luggage
45%
New Clothes
4%
Wireless Earbuds
1%
Someone to deep clean your house for you
14%
Gift Certificate for family photo session
2%
Alright guys..what do you REALLY want for Christmas? Vote below! We don"t have what you really want listed? Leave a comment!
What do men REALLY want for Christmas?
Hunting/Fishing Gear
72%
Socks/Underwear
2%
Nice Cologne
2%
Gift Certificate for a massage
2%
Nice Watch
1%
Wireless Earbuds
0%
Grilling Utinsels/Accessories
3%
Gift Certificate to a home improvement store
6%
Gift Certificate to an auto parts store
1%
Mini Vacation
10%
