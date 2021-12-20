The results are in! What do men/women REALLY want for Christmas?

We asked and you answered! What do you REALLY want for Christmas?

It seems that women want a nice luggage set! That’s the winner of the women’s poll with 45% of the vote.

Men said they want hunting or fishing gear for Christmas. That won the men’s poll with a whopping 72% of the vote!

So guys and gals, if you’re stumped on what to get someone, here’s what they may really want. Check out the poll results below.

What do women REALLY want for Christmas? Shopping Trip 13% Nice Perfume 1% Mini Vacation 18% Gift Certificate for a massage 1% Gift Certificate for a manicure/pedicure 1% Nice Luggage 45% New Clothes 4% Wireless Earbuds 1% Someone to deep clean your house for you 14% Gift Certificate for family photo session 2% Total Votes: 146