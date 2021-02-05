The Scam Alert Warns Small Business Owners

The Scam alert continues, and this time the target is small business owners. The Small Business Association (SBA) is alerting you of potential schemes related to economic stimulus packages. SBA is warning you to be on the lookout for grant fraud, loan fraud, and phishing. An increase in fraudulent activity has been seen in recent months in conjunction with timing of the Covid-19 pandemic and current economic crisis. For a breakdown of specific scenarios to watch out for see below.

Scams and Fraud Schemes

Grants SBA only communicates from email addresses ending in @sba.gov. If you are proactively contacted by someone claiming to be from the SBA, who is not using an official SBA email address, suspect fraud. Loans If you are contacted by someone promising to get approval of an SBA loan, but requires any payment up front or offers a high interest bridge loan in the interim, suspect fraud.

SBA limits the fees a broker can charge a borrower to 3% for loans $50,000 or less and 2% for loans $50,000 to $1,000,000 with an additional ¼% on amounts over $1,000,000. Any attempt to charge more than these fees is inappropriate.

If you have a question about getting a SBA disaster loan, call 800-659-2955 or send an email to [email protected] .

. If you have questions about other SBA lending products, call SBA’s Answer Desk at 800-827-5722 or send an email to [email protected] . Phishing