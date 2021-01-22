The SPRA Rodeo Finals Return To Neshoba County!

The 9th annual Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association returns to the Neshoba County Coliseum on Friday February 5th and Saturday 6th beginning at 7pm. The finals will spotlight the top 15 athletes all competing for the largest cash purses of the year, saddles and buckles in 8 fan favorite events like:

Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Break Away Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and the ground pounding, body shakin’, earth quakin’ action of Bull Riding!

The event will be hosted by Morning Show host Brian “BMO” Montgomery, with two special ceremonies. Friday night presented by Kicks 96 will spotlight local law enforcement with a “Cowboys & Cops” tribute before the action kicks off. While on Saturday, its “Steers & Stripes” Ceremony saluting our Armed Forces.

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase at the Neshoba County Depot for $12

Admission at the gate is $15 for Adults (Ages 15 & up) $10 for Children (Ages 14 to 5) and kids under 4 are free both nights.

