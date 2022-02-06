The SPRA Rodeo Finals Wrap Up Infront a SOLD-OUT Neshoba Coliseum! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The chutes are empty; the dust has settled, and the SOLD-OUT crowd has headed home while the champions for the 2021 SPRA are being crowned. Last night saw an action-packed evening with the thrills and spills of some of the best the sport has to offer.

Championship Saturday had something for everyone, and they delivered in the biggest way imaginable. 15 competitors battled it out in 8 huge events with unbelievable thrills and spills and some of the highest scores the area has seen.

SPRA Chairman Bill Hudson refers to Philadelphia and the Neshoba County Coliseum as “the home of the SPRA finals and with the fan support they had last night; it was a homecoming unlike most will ever experience. I had the chance to speak to Bill, Announcer Mack Ginn and the bulls aren’t the only big thing that will be back in 2023. Be sure to check out the audio below and congratulations to SPRA, the staff, and the competitors for a great weekend!

