The Vaccination Report

As of today 690,874 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 956,025 distributed. 4815 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 4826 people from Leake, 5343 from Neshoba, and 4277 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov