The Vaccination Report

As of today 758,262 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,055,165 distributed. 5180 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 5290 people from Leake, 5661 from Neshoba, and 4636 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

