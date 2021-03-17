The Vaccination Report

As of today 904,289 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,214,825 distributed. 6246 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 6263 people from Leake, 6603 from Neshoba, and 5643 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov