The Vaccination Report

Over 1,086,793 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,549,035 distributed. 7151 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 7070 people from Leake, 7411 from Neshoba, and 6426 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

