The Vaccination Report

1,175,440 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,360,755 distributed. 7563 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 7563 people from Leake, 4126 from Neshoba, and 6948 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16 and over. Vaccines will be distributed in multiple locations in our region this week in including the Neshoba Coliseum on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov