The Vaccination Report

1,182,605 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,461,795 distributed. 7566 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 7583 people from Leake, 6961 from Neshoba, and 6961 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16 and over. Vaccines will be distributed in multiple locations in our region this week including the Neshoba Coliseum today, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov