The Vaccination Report

1,444,579 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,700,258 distributed. 9069 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 9113 people from Leake, 9382 from Neshoba, and 8433 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16 and over. Vaccines will be distributed in multiple locations in our region this week including the Neshoba Coliseum and Neshoba General. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

