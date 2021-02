The Vaccination Report

As of today 270,205 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 235,057 first round vaccinations and 35,148 second round vaccinations.1615 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 1767 people from Leake,1969 from Neshoba, and 1969 from Winston county. Overall 537,400 vaccines have been received and distributed throughout Mississippi as of today.

Vaccination Sites

MSDH Nat Guard Drive thru clinics http://covidvaccine.umc.edu -External partners https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf… -And coming very soon, selected Walmart pharmacies https://cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html