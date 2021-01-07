The Covid-19 Vaccination Report Including Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston – Ages 75 and Older Can Now be Vaccinated

Vaccinations continue across Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 30,691 people have been vaccinated statewide, including our region. 130 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 97 people from Leake, 320 from Neshoba and 110 from Winston county. Vaccine providers administering COVID-19 vaccine are required to report the doses administered to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange (MIIX), the statewide immunization registry, within 24 hours of administering. Vaccines are now available for all health care workers and individuals *75 and older.

For vaccination locations and screening applications see below –

* 18 drive-through sites throughout the state provide COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and health facilities staff. An appointment is required.

* COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Screening – UMMC COVID Scheduling (umc.edu)