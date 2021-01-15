The Vaccination Report Update

Vaccinations continue. However, If you don’t have an appointment yet, you may have to wait. According to the Mississippi Department of Health all appointments are booked until February. 85,829 people from across the state have received their first vaccination. 390 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 370 people from Leake, 643 from Neshoba and 550 from Winston county. An additional 52,000 appointments have been confirmed by the MSDH. We will keep you updated as more appointments and vaccines become available.