The Vaccine is Now Available for Ages 65 and Older as Well as those with Pre-Existing Medical Conditions

The Covid-19 Vaccination eligibility has expanded. Governor Tate Reeves announced that Mississippians ages 65 and up as well as those with pre-existing medical conditions can now receive the vaccine. As of today approximately 2 percent or 62,744 people have received the vaccine in our state. While there are 18 drive through vaccination sites available across the state. More and more hospitals as well as private clinics nave have access to the vaccine. For a link to locations see below.

https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf

COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Screening – UMMC COVID Scheduling (umc.edu)