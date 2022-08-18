Thefts, an Accident and Domestic Disturbance in Neshoba

Wednesday, 8/18/22

3:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the Spaceway on Pecan Avenue for a theft.

5:17 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Holland Ave.

7:23 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a shoplifter at a business on E Main Street.

8:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to perform a welfare check on a male who appeared disoriented on Herman Alford Memorial Highway.

5:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of a suspicious person at Beams Pawn and Gun on Hwy. 16 W.

5:59 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a burglar alarm at a residence on Mimosa Street.

9:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a domestic disturbance and vandalism at a residence on Stewart Street.