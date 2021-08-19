Thompson Says Vigilance Is Necessary Ahead of Sept. 11 Anniversary

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, left, gestures while seated next to U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., prior to speaking at New Hope Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Seated right, is Thompson's daughter, B.J. Thompson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON–The Department of Homeland Security has reason to believe terrorist groups like Al Qaeda are still capable of executing attacks against Americans, and they are warning people to be on the lookout. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), is also encouraging vigilance, but not just for foreign terrorists.

Thompson told CBS News that to him it’s troubling that terrorism “increasingly is based on grievance-based violence and conspiracy theories, especially related to the election and former President Trump.”

Thompson represents Attala, Leake and Homes counties and the Mississippi Delta in Washington, and is also chair of the House Homeland Security Committee.

He is now also chair of the House Select Committee on January 6, charged with investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Responding to a DHS memo that warned of the possibility of terror attacks ahead of the Sept. 11 anniversary, Thompson said domestic terrorism is a threat that people should be watching for. That’s backed up by a DHS analysis that warns of an “an increasing but modest level of activity online” by individuals promoting violence based on debunked conspiracy theories around the 2020 election and falsely claiming former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as President.

“With the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks coming up next month – and the January 6th Attack on the Capitol still casting a long shadow on the nation – we must continue to be vigilant as we work together to mitigate these threats,” said Thompson.