Thompson to Consider Report on Trump From Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON–The Jan. 6 Committee, headed by Congressman Bennie Thompson will likely consider some evidence that Pres. Trump may have tried to take over the Justice Department to keep his office, and would have been able to put his own man in charge, had several people not threatened to quit.

Thompson says he’ll consider that new report from the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I thank Chairman Durbin and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee for shedding more light on the former President’s pressure campaign inside the Department of Justice. This report has provided alarming details about the lengths to which the former President and his associates went trying to overturn the 2020 election,” said Thompson.

NEW: Statement from Chairman @BennieGThompson on the Majority Staff Report released by the @JudiciaryDems regarding the former President’s pressure campaign inside the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election. Read the full statement: https://t.co/4AGpjgIf5D — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 7, 2021

The report says the president attempted to fire acting Attorney Gen. Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a man who said publicly he would support Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Several Justice Dept. officials threatened to resign if that happened, said the report.

Republicans on the committee dispute that version of events and say the former president did not abuse the power of his office.

“The Select Committee will continue our work to get answers for the American people about what happened on January 6th and to make sure nothing like that day ever happens again,” said Thompson, who has been vocal about his feelings on the events of Jan. 6.

Thompson, a Democrat, represents Attala, Leake and Holmes counties and the Miss. Delta in Washington, and was selected as head of the Jan. 6 Committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.