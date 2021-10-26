Thompson v. Trump: Congressman Says No One Is Off Limits

WASHINGTON–Congressman Bennie Thompson says he may subpoena former president Donald Trump to testify before the Jan. 6 committee about the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“The worst-kept secret secret in America is that Donald Trump invited individuals to come to Washington on Jan. 6,” said Thompson, in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

Last week the House and Senate both voted to hold former Trump advisor Steve Bannon in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the committee. Republican Rep. Michael Guest, along with Mississippi’s other Republican representatives, voted against that.

Thompson said he also has an eye on Facebook.

“The Jan. 6 organization per se, used them as an organizing tool. To the extent that we can identify what really happened, that’s the committee’s charge from the House of Representatives,” he said.

Thompson says he wants to know who financed the march in DC and that no one is off limits. He represents Attala, Leake and Holmes counties and the Delta in Washington, and was appointed by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to head the committee.

Thompson has been outspoken about his dislike for the former president, and his office has ignored recent requests for interviews by Boswell Media.