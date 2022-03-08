Those Darn Cows

8:40 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a cow loose near the Walmart parking lot. It was said to be headed toward Walmart in the grassy area between Walmart and Flea Market + (old bowling alley). It is unclear at this time if the cow was headed inside to speak to a manager about the dairy & beef products being sold there.

1:24 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Highway 16 East near the asphalt plant (Dickerson & Bowen) when someone reported several cows out loose in the area.

1:39 p.m. – Madison County Authorities alerted Leake County Deputies to a stolen vehicle. The BOLO stated that a blue 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from Michael’s 16 in Madison County.