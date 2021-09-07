Three COVID Deaths Reported in Central Mississippi

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Three people were reported dead from COVID in central Mississippi over the weekend, according to the Mississippi Dept. of Health.

Those deaths included two people in Attala County and one person in Holmes County.

Today MSDH is reporting 5,781 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 125 deaths, and 146 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 452,644 cases, 8,664 deaths, and 1,185,057 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/Pogg0va88o — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 6, 2021

Totals over the weekend were down from what they were last weekend, at 5,781new cases, compared to over 7,000 the weekend before. The department says 125 people died across the state.

The latest numbers show Mississippi is 37 percent vaccinated, which is an improvement, but is still the lowest rate in the country.