Three suspects wanted in Union pharmacy break-in

Around 5:30 AM on Wednesday, three suspects broke into Quinn’s Family Pharmacy off Highway 15 in Union. Less than a minute later, they were gone.

“On the side of the building, there is a drive thru window. The subjects busted the window out with a splitting moll, entered the pharmacy, came back out the same window and exited up the hill to whatever they were riding in,” said Police Chief Billy Pat Walker.

Walker said the suspects moved in and out so quickly because they knew what they were looking for.

“They actually got a few things. What they really wanted was a liquid bottle that had codeine in it. Also they had gotten a couple of other bottles of stomach medicine, I believe. On their way out, they picked up an iPad they used for the drive thru window,” said Chief Walker.

Chief Walker said he hates to see this in his community, but he asks that everyone be vigilant.

“Definitely be on the lookout for any suspicious activity or people coming in that you normally don’t see. Small town, it’s usually the same people that come in and out through the town. Of course we do have people passing through, but definitely be on the lookout for any suspicious activity going on,” said Chief Walker.

The owners of Quinn’s Family Pharmacy have decided to offer a $500.00 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers or the Union Police Department.