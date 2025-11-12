Big Deals!
Three The Hard Way: Three Local Winners WIN BIG with B-MO!

Last time on B-MO in the MO’rning Dusty Vowell, Lisa Jones and Paula Dempsey won tickets to see country legend Crystal Gayle at the historic Ellis Theater at 7 pm. Listen for your chance to win your way in tomorrow, as when you hear “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue during B-MO in the MO’rning simply be caller #5 at 601-389-1967 to win. Be sure to listen to the “Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning Podcast” to hear some of the fun that happened this morning! * The podcast is underneath this article if you’re reading from your mobile device, or to your right if you’re reading this from a desktop. 

