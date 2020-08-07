Thrifty Nickel Donates Furniture To Carthage Police Dept

Thrifty Nickel has donated furniture to the Carthage Police department. According to Police Chief Clay “Thrifty Nickel assisted with items to aid in the beautification of the interior building. These items ranged from office furniture to wall decor.” Ricky Rogers said “we were happy to donate to Carthage Police Department. And while we are a thrift shop and collect donations, many times we turn around and donate to people and organizations all over the area. If people need something call us or come by one of the stores in Carthage and Philadelphia. We are here to help anyone that needs it.” Call 601-507-2467

*The Carthage Police Department would like to thank Mr. Ricky Rogers for his time, compassion and service to our efforts.