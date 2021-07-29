Thursday at The Neshoba County Fair

The Neshoba County Fair continues today. Exhibit Hall opens at 8am. The Neshoba Central High School Band will perform at 8:30 am and 1pm. The Dairy Cattle Show starts at 9am. Political Speaking on Founders Square starts at 9:30 am. “Football at The Fair” is at 2pm. Harness and Running Horse Racing starts at 2pm. The Jordan Davis Show is live tonight at 8 pm. Additional events take place throughout the day. For more information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

For a complete Fair schedule including times click here – https://www.kicks96news.com/local/neshoba-county-fair-2021-schedule?