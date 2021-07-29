Home » Leake » Thursday at The Neshoba County Fair

Thursday at The Neshoba County Fair

Posted on

The Neshoba County Fair continues today. Exhibit Hall opens at 8am. The Neshoba Central High School Band will perform at 8:30 am and 1pm. The Dairy Cattle Show starts at 9am. Political Speaking on Founders Square starts at 9:30 am. “Football at The Fair” is at 2pm. Harness and Running Horse Racing starts at 2pm. The Jordan Davis Show is live tonight at 8 pm. Additional events take place throughout the day. For more information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

For a complete Fair schedule including times click here – https://www.kicks96news.com/local/neshoba-county-fair-2021-schedule?

 

 

 

 

 

Submit a Comment