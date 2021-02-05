Tim Leitaker Joins Citizens National Bank

Tim Leitaker has joined Citizens National Bank as Kosciusko and Carthage Market President.

With 27 years of banking experience, Leitaker is a native of Carthage. He began his banking career with Citizens National Bank in 1994, serving as an Assistant Vice President in the Bank’s Laurel market.

Over the course of his career, Leitaker has served as a City President for AmSouth Bank in Vicksburg, as an Executive Vice President for Heritage Banking Group in Carthage, and most recently as an Executive Vice President for Community Bank in Brandon, Miss.

Leitaker is a 1991 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He and his wife, Tammy, are proud parents of their son, Parker. The family attends First Baptist Church in Carthage.

Active in the community, he is a member of the Leake Academy Athletic Foundation, and is a member of the Mississippi State University Bulldog Club.

Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 133 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch, and Southaven.

The Bank has assets in excess of $1.5 billion and manages over $1.5 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.