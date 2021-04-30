Tim Sheets To Speak At Freetrade Church of God Tonight In Carthage

Tim Sheets will be speaking tonight in Carthage. The event will take place at Freetrade Church of God and will start at 7pm. All are welcome.

Dr. Tim Sheets is an apostle, pastor, and author based in southwestern Ohio. A graduate of Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas, he returned to Ohio in 1979 to pastor The Oasis Church in Middletown. His vision is to raise up people who will authentically demonstrate the Church on the earth and passionately evangelize the world. His heart is for awakening and reformation in America.

Freetrade Church of God – 146 Hanna Drive Carthage – Mississippi