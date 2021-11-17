Tis the Time for Tis the Season Market in Philadelphia

Tis the Season Market will be this Saturday November 20th 8am – 4pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum located at 12000 Highway 15 North in Philadelphia.

You’re invited to come out for a fun filled day! It’s also the perfect place to check some items off that Christmas shopping list.

Be sure to bring your camera as Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for pictures!

Door prizes will be given away all day at the market. There will be over 70 vendors & artisans at the market this year. You can expect to find all kinds of goodies there such as: