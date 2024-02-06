Toby Keith Dies After Long Battle with Stomach Cancer

(Brian Montgomery) Toby Keith (62) passed away last night February 5th surrounded by his family after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. In a statement on his social media pages and website the family posted the announcement this morning around 3am (CST)

“Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” a statement posted to his website read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

A tribute will air this morning as B-MO in the MO’rning presents a “TUESDAY for TOBY” with two in a row from Toby all morning long!