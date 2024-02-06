HomeAttalaToby Keith Dies After Long Battle with Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith Dies After Long Battle with Stomach Cancer

by
SHARE NOW

(Brian Montgomery) Toby Keith (62) passed away last night February 5th surrounded by his family after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. In a statement on his social media pages and website the family posted the announcement this morning around 3am (CST)

“Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” a statement posted to his website read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

A tribute will air this morning as B-MO in the MO’rning presents a “TUESDAY for TOBY” with two in a row from Toby all morning long!

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day

Bulldogs win annual Battle for the Golden Egg

Child dies in 4-wheeler wreck in Leake County

Olympic gold medalist to cycle through Kosciusko for cancer fundraiser