Today at The MAX: Lunch + A Movie: Sneakers

The third film in The MAX’s Summer Film Series is Sneakers. Lunch + A Movie is happening today from 12 pm – 1 pm at The MAX in Meridian. James Earl Jones plays NSA Agent Bernard Abbott in this crime drama released in 1992. Leading a discussion of the film is Ward Emling, Retired Director of the Mississippi Film Commission. He will give you the backstory behind the movie and discuss its importance to film history. The last film in the series, The Sandlot, will be shown August 2. Sneakers will be screened tonight at 8pm at The MAX. Free and open to the public.