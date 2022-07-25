Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Monday, July 25

The Neshoba County Fair continues today! The Neshoba County Fair, called Mississippi’s Giant House Party, is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

Livestock Show Barns are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., displaying top quality beef cattle, dairy cattle, and sheep

The Midway will be open from 12 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Check in Beef Cattle at the Cattle Arena

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – There will be a Clothes Line Art Contest at the Founders Square

1:00 p.m. – East Central Community College Variety Program will be at the Founders Square

2:00 p.m. – The Harness and Running Horse Races will be at the Racetrack

4:00 p.m. – The Clothes Line Art Exhibit will be at the Founders Square

7:00 p.m. – There will be a Twilight Hot Air Balloon Glow at the Racetrack, WEATHER PERMITTING

7:30 p.m. – At the Grandstand: Invocation by Rev. Evan Humphries of First Baptist Church in Philadelphia. The Official Opening of the 2022 Neshoba County Fair by C. Scott Bounds, President. Presentation of the 2022 Neshoba County Fair Youth Achievement Award. The National Anthem will be performed by Molly Ann Killough.

8:00 p.m. – The Pageant Program to select “Miss Neshoba County Fair” will be at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Dance will music by Hairicane at the Founders Square

For more information about The Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480.

View The Neshoba County Fair digital program here.

Visit The Neshoba County Fair website here.