Today In History, June 1st

Today is Monday, June 1, the 153rd day of 2020. There are 213 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On June 1, 1939, Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium in the first U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.

On this date:

In 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.

In 1916, Louis Brandeis took his seat as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.

In 1926, actress Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles.

In 1939, the British submarine HMS Thetis sank during a trial dive off North Wales with the loss of 99 lives. Mexico officially abolished the siesta.

In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.

In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.

In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released, as was David Bowie’s debut album, eponymously titled “David Bowie.”

In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.

In 2003, leaders of the world’s seven wealthiest nations and Russia pledged billions of dollars to fight AIDS and hunger on the opening day of their summit in Evian, France.

In 2008, fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent died in Paris at age 71.

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

In 2017, President Donald Trump declared he would pull the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement. (The U.S. remains a part of the agreement until November of this year.)

Ten years ago: Attorney General Eric Holder said federal authorities had opened criminal and civil investigations into the BP oil spill. A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that criminal suspects had to explicitly invoke their right to remain silent, and that simply remaining silent was not sufficient to stop police questioning. Former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, announced their separation after 40 years of marriage.

Five years ago: South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham opened his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. The Supreme Court threw out the conviction of a Pennsylvania man prosecuted for making threats on Facebook, but the justices stopped short of laying out broad constitutional protections for such comments. A cruise ship capsized in China’s Yangtze River, killing 442 people. Vanity Fair released its cover photo featuring the former Bruce Jenner with the headline, “Call Me Caitlyn” as the Olympic gold medalist publicly completed his gender transition.

One year ago: Serena Williams suffered her earliest loss at a major tournament in five years, losing a third-round match at the French Open to 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin, 6-2, 7-5; hours earlier, top seed Naomi Osaka was eliminated by 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 86. Actor Morgan Freeman is 83. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 75. Actor Brian Cox is 74. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 73. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73. Actress Gemma Craven is 70. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 70. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 68. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 67. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64. Actor Tom Irwin is 64. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 61. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 60. Country musician Richard Comeaux (River Road) is 59. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 59. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 52. Actress Teri Polo is 51. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 51. Actor Rick Gomez is 48. Model-actress Heidi Klum is 47. Singer Alanis Morissette is 46. Actress Sarah Wayne Callies is 43. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 42. TV personality Damien Fahey is 40. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 39. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 39. Actress-writer Amy Schumer is 39. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 38. Actor Taylor Handley is 36. Actress Zazie Beetz is 29. Actress Willow Shields is 20.

Thought for Today: “When a thing ceases to be a subject of controversy, it ceases to be a subject of interest.” — William Hazlitt, British essayist (1778-1830)

