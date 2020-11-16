Today is National Fast Food day. We have plenty of fast food restaurants to choose from in our region. And they go back a long way. According to Wikipedia, fast food restaurants date back to the early 1900’s. White Castle first founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1916, was one of the first fast food restaurants in the United States. As automobiles became popular and more affordable after WW1 drive-in restaurants were introduced. Fast food became increasingly popular by the 1950’s with those drive in and drive thru venues that became part of the social gathering scene. Fast food was first introduced as burgers, sandwiches and side orders and has expanded to include everything from pizza, to chicken, tacos and beyond. What is your favorite fast food and where do you go today?