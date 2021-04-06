Today is primary election day in Philadelphia. Voting will be from 7am-7pm. Ballots will be counted at the courthouse. Candidates will need at least 51% of the vote in order to move forward to the general election on June eighth. Otherwise there will be a run off on April 27th of the top two candidates per party. According to City officials there may not be a definitive answer tonight due to absentee ballots. For more information, including a list of candidates and voting precincts, see below. All information has been provided courtesy of Philadelphia City Hall.

Mayor) Mayor James Young (D), Randy Gill (D) Cassie Henson Hickman (D) Robin Allen (R) Leo Renaldo (R)

Ward 1) Justin Lewis Clearman (R)

Ward 2) Jim Fulton (R) Manfold Washington (D)

Ward 3) Darryl Young (D), James Tatum (D), Wright Griffis (R)

Ward 4) Rudolph Tatum (D), Ajatha Nichols (D), Ruthie Nash (D) Shaun Seals (I) Shanayah Rochelle Carter D)

Alderman at Large – Leroy Clemons (D), James Carson Waltman (R),

Voting Precincts are as follows –

Ward 1 – Northside Park

Ward 2 – Baptist Center

Ward 3 – Depot

Ward 4 – Westside Community Center