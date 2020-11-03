Today is The Day. It’s Election Day.

Today is the day, election day. And there is a lot on the line. The 2020 General Election ballot features races for U.S. Senate with Mike Espy, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Jimmy L. Edwards, U.S House Of Representatives District 2 Brian Flowers and Bennie G Thompson, District 3 Dorothy Dot Benford and Michael Guest, Supreme Court Justice District 1 Kenny Griffis and Latrice Westbrooks. For Circuit Court 8, there is Brian K, Burns and Caleb May. Then there is Measure 1, 65 and 65 A, the Medical Marijuana decision. Will Mississippi allow it for medicinal purposes or not, and the Flag referendum. Will Mississippi have a new flag voted in or will it continue to be the only state in the nation without one? And then there are those two men running for President. Who will it be? Him or Him? Donald Trump or Joe Biden? You get to help decide.

Polls for the 2020 General Election open at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.