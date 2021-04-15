Today is The Deadline to File 2021 Annual Reports for Businesses

Today is the deadline to file your annual business reports. All corporations and limited liability companies doing business in Mississippi are required to file an annual report. Annual reports must be filed online with the Secretary of State’s Office no later than end of day today. Failure to file will result in administrative dissolution of the company.

Click here to file your 2021 Annual Report.

No income or tax information is needed to file your annual report. You may review your business filings to see if you have already filed your 2021 Annual Report.

Click here to review your business filings.

For questions or assistance, please email our Business Services Division at [email protected]. You may also call the Division at (601) 359-1633 or 1-800-256-3494.