Today is Veterans Day and in honor of those who have bravely served in the military for our country, there will be official and unofficial services in our region. In Neshoba the service will include the unveiling of the new veterans monument honoring 102 veterans. State and local offcials are schedule to speak at the Deweese Park event . And In Leake, the service will be unofficial, mobilzed by a group of veterans. The service is planned for the Leake County courthouse square. And as Leake organizer Shawn Hoffman said “this is what veterans do. We put something together for the public to acknowledge the gratitude and appreciation we have for our fellow veterans. Both services are at 11am.