Today is World Kindness day. It started over 20 years ago as part of a movement to encourage us to exercise kindness and compassion in tangible ways toward our fellow man. And boy do we need it more than ever, not just today but every day. At a time where there seems to be so much darkness, divisiveness and uncertainty, wouldn’t it be great if we could just do one thing to make a positive impact on someone. If we just find a little and try a little kindness we can make the world a better place. What’s one kind thing you could do for somebody today?