Today was a Bad Day for Burning Brush in Leake County

12:17 p.m. – Marydell Volunteers and Barnes Volunteers were alerted to a woods fire on Highway 25 North about half a mile before the Attala county line.

12:35 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire getting close to a home on Mill Road in Lena.

12:37 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to The Furniture Warehouse on Highway 35 in Carthage when they received reports of it rekindling again.

12:56 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Murphy Road.

1:00 p.m. – Madden Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire out of control on Thaggard Road.