Todd Tilghman Live At Historic Temple Theatre!

Todd Tilghman is coming live to Meridian. The Season 18 The Voice Winner will be in concert at the Temple Theater in Meridian on November 5th. Emily White and Scott McQuaig will open. Tickets are on sale now at the Temple lobby or call 601-693-5353. Reserved seats are $30. and general seating is $15. Seating is limited. Showtime is 7pm. Facemasks will be required. Free parking is available at City Parking Garage.

Todd Tilghman previously resided in Kosciusko and currently lives in Meridian with his family.