The FASA Fastpitch America Softball Association tournament scheduled for tomorrow in Carthage has been cancelled. According to City Clerk Penny Spears the reason was due to rainy weather and wet grounds. Additional tournaments are scheduled and all are open to the public.

Confirmed dates are 8/7, 8/21, 9/4, 10/2, 10/30 and 11/13. More dates could be added to the schedule. Call 601-267-8322 for more information.