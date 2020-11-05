Home » Local » Tonight’s ECCC Football Game with Hinds is Cancelled Due To Covid Concerns, Homecoming Recognition to Proceed

East Central Community College’s Football Game With Hinds Canceled

East Central Community College’s football game against Hinds Community College scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns associated with the ECCC Warrior football team.

Any plans to possibly make up the contest would be announced at a later date. Tonight’s contest was scheduled to be the final game in East Central’s abbreviated six-game season.

Despite the cancellation, tonight’s scheduled crowning of the 2020 Homecoming Queen and recognition of the freshman and sophomore maids will go on as planned beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Bailey Stadium. That will be followed by a performance from the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, Color Guard, and Centralettes.

Those who would like to request a refund for tickets purchased for tonight’s game should call 601-635-6310 beginning Monday, Nov. 9. pr)

